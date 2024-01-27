Tottenham have officially begun negotiations with Club Brugge over a deal to sign explosive winger Antonio Nusa with his likely price tag and the timeline for his arrival also coming to light.

Spurs have been the most active of all Premier League clubs in what has proved the most quiet January window since records began. With clubs wary of breaking the same Financial Fair Play pitfalls that have allegedly been breached by both Everton and Nottingham Forest in recent times, English football’s top sides have, in the main, decided to keep their powders dry this month.

However, one side who have broken that mould somewhat are Tottenham, who still have cash in the bank from Harry Kane’s summer transfer to Bayern Munich, which will ultimately net them a €100m (£86.7m) windfall if all clauses and add-ons are met.

Indeed, they acted swiftly to bring in Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig in a move that can become a permanent €15m move over the summer. Spurs have paid the German side an estimated €5m fee to sign the 57-times capped Germany forward for the remainder of this campaign.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have also brought in impressive Romanian defender Radu Dragusin in a €30m deal. That transfer, however, was not without nerves as Bayern Munich looked to wrestle his signing away from them at the 11th hour.

Ultimately, though, he did become their January signing No 2, with Spurs told how the former Genoa man could one day net them a significant windfall.

However, it seems Tottenham are not yet finished yet and a deal for signing No 3 is now on the cards, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed.

Tottenham to beat Chelsea to Antonio Nusa transfer

The player in question, Norway winger Nusa, has proved a shining light for his Club Brugge side, with four goals from 27 appearances so far this season.

The player has already been the subject of a €27.5m (£23.5m) offer from Chelsea this month, with the Belgian side quickly rejecting the bid from Todd Boehly.

However, shrewd Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is well on course to get one over their London rivals, with reports in Belgium now confirming our exclusive story that contact has been made over a deal to take the player to N17.

Nusa has been described by Het Laatste Nieuws as Brugge’s star man, with the outlet revealing Tottenham have initiated ‘formal contact on Friday’ to try and ‘secure the jewel’.

Brugge value Nusa at €30m (£25.6m) – a fee that Spurs are happy to pay and leave Chelsea potentially regretting their decision not to go that little bit higher for the talented 18-year-old.

Nusa, who has already been capped four times by his country at senior international level, is part of a next wave of talented Norwegian stars, which also contains Man City’s dynamic young player, Oscar Bobb.

As for when Nusa could join his close friend in the Premier League though, remains open for some debate.

When will Nusa join Spurs and what has the Brugge coach said about a deal?

Postecoglou would ideally like Nusa on board now to help Spurs with their quest to finish in the top four and potentially also challenge for FA Cup glory.

But Levy could sweeten the deal, and play the ultimate ace card to deny Chelsea, by agreeing to pay the money up front but by crucially allowing Nusa to finish the current Jupiler-Pro League side, for which the side are currently fourth.

Brugge coach, the former Celtic boss Ronny Delia, has also made clear his ambitions of keeping Nusa until the summer, though accepts his side cannot ultimately keep their prized asset.

“Nusa is doing well,” Het Niuewsblad quote him saying.

“And it will be interesting to see if anything moves around him in the coming days. But again: these things are happening above my head.

“I think it is very important for his personal development that he stays here for another six months. We want that, but that is also his personal wish.

“So, I don’t see him leaving this winter. He will more than likely move to a new team next summer. But normally he stays until June.”

Liverpool have also been linked with Nusa, but their interest has not materialised given the shock news on Friday of Jurgen Klopp’s summer departure from Anfield.

