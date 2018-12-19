Spurs, Man City among quarter watching teen AC Milan teen

Tottenham and Man City are set to do battle in the race to sign an AC Milan starlet who may be available on a free, according to a report.

Italian outlet MilanNews claims that the Premier League duo are interested in full-back Raoul Bellanova, whose contract at the San Siro set to expire next summer.

The 18-year-old has sat down with his current club Milan over the possibility of extending his stay at San Siro, however no deal has yet been agreed.

In fact, the report suggests that the two parties are quite far apart in their negotiations, meaning that other clubs have begun to keenly observe the situation.

Sampdoria and Juventus are also believed to be closely watching Bellanova, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Rossoneri and is seemingly stuck behind Ricardo Rodriguez, Diego Laxalt and Ivan Strinic in the pecking order.