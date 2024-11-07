Tottenham and Manchester City look set for a blow to their hopes of landing an in-form AC Milan midfielder in the January transfer window after the Serie A giants acted on the interest in their player.

Netherlands Tijjani Reijnders international has become a key player in Milan‘s engine room and was the star performer in their impressive Champions League win at Real Madrid in midweek.

Indeed, former Netherlands international Frank Rijkaard insisted that the 26-year-old was on the path to becoming one of the best midfielders in the world not long ago.

Reijnders is attracting interest from across Europe for his performances, with Tottenham and City known to have been scouting the player while MilanLive claims that a swap deal involving Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa could also be on the cards.

However, Calciomercato states that Milan are doing all they can to keep Reijnders on board by tying him down to a new deal to keep him out of the clutches of Premier League clubs.

The doors to a renewal at Milan are reportedly opening, with the two parties moving towards a new agreement at this moment in time.

It’s expected that the new contract could be signed at the beginning of 2025 and that it will extend his stay until 2030. Reijnders’ salary will also rise from €1.7million to €3.5m net per season.

The report adds that there is ‘great confidence’ that a deal will be agreed and signed in a move that will disappoint a number of suitors – including Tottenham, City and Liverpool.

READ MORE ➡️ The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window

Latest Milan news: Zlatan pushing to sign Tottenham man / Torino midfielder eyed

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly eager to sign Dejan Kulusevski for AC Milan but his offer is unlikely to be enough to convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell.

According to Italian source Juve Live, the former Juventus man has long been admired by his Swedish compatriot Ibrahimovic. The legendary former striker has appreciated Kulusevski’s ability ever since he was developing at Swedish club IF Bromma before heading to Atalanta’s academy in July 2016.

Ibrahimovic is now a senior adviser to the Milan board, and he is apparently ‘obsessed’ about landing Kulusevski for the Italian giants.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in Torino defensive midfielder Samuele Ricci and reports suggest that AC Milan have joined the race for his signature.

IN FOCUS – Reijnders stats since joining Milan