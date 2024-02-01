Tottenham, Man City in summer scrap to sign French defensive sensation from Nantes

Tottenham and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring French defensive sensation Bastien Meupiyou ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The 17-year-old French defensive sensation has been impressing at Nantes, who have zero interest in cashing in on the player this month – although the summer is a different matter.

France has an outstanding record of bringing through some of the world’s best talent and it appears that Meupiyou is no different.

The teenager has been in excellent form for the Ligue 1 side throughout the course of the season so far, with some clubs having tried to poach him this month. However, Nantes have so far resisted any temptation to sell.

Another French youngster creating headlines is Lille’s Leny Yoro, who has become a target for the likes of City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Maupiyou’s profile is now starting to match that of Yoro’s, which has prompted Nantes to try and extend his current deal until 2025.

The extension could allow the Ligue 1 side to get a respectable transfer fee for the 17-year-old in the summer, when the likes of Spurs and City come hunting officially.

Spurs, City planning for the future

Tottenham secured another talented youngster in Luka Vuskovic earlier in the season and remain determined to plan for the future using their scouting network.

City, meanwhile, are using a similar strategy and are very keen on bringing in the likes of Yoro and Meupiyou.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola’s men have also been linked with Barcelona sensation Pau Cubarsi, having recently also landed Argentine talent Claudio Echeverri.

It’s now just a waiting game until the summer, with both clubs expected to follow Maupiyou in the hope that he continues his current rate of progress.

