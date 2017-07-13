Spurs to meet with Sporting officials as first summer signing nears

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will reportedly meet with Sporting Lisbon on Friday to try and thrash out the signing of midfielder Adrien Silva.

Spurs are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer – you can check out our completed list right here – but Silva remains high on their agenda, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to see the deal wrapped up quickly.

The Portuguese club are thought to have placed a £26million price-tag on Silva as they look to get the best possible deal for their captain.

The Sun claims club officials from both sides will meet this week in an attempt to broker a deal that will see the 28-year-old play at Wembley next season.

The midfielder was a key part of Portugal’s success in last summer’s European Championship, and has plenty of Champions League experience.

Since making his first-team debut for Sporting aged 18, Silva has made 232 appearances for the club, scoring 38 times.

Spurs are yet to make a significant signing this transfer window, but with Kyle Walker closing in on a move to Man City, they must be aiming to add depth to their squad as they attempt to challenge once again in the Premier League and put up an improved showing in Europe.