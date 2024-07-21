Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be replaced by Jacob Ramsey at Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s time in north London is done after transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed the player’s imminent switch to France.

The writing has been on the wall for the Denmark international ever since Ange Postecoglou walked through the door due to the Australian’s fluid playing style.

In fairness to Hojbjerg, he did try to adapt to those methods but he has never really been a player who is strong in possession and remains more of a spoiler.

And it now appears his days in north London are done after it was confirmed that Ligue 1 giants Marseille have agreed a deal for the player and that the paperwork has been signed.

Tottenham will receive a fee of around €14m (£12m) for the 28-year-old, who was convinced of the move to Marseille by their new coach Robert De Zerbi.

He will join former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood in France, while there is also talk of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah heading to Marseille too.

Well known for his tireless work ethic and defensive solidity, the Dane has been a mainstay for Spurs since joining from Southampton in 2020.

However, he is now behind the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Archie Gray in Postecoglou’s engine room, along with another impressive summer signing in Lucas Bergvall.

Hojbjerg is certainly a familiar face to De Zerbi given the Italian’s impressive spell at Brighton, with the midfielder expected to have penned a four-year deal.

As the Dane leaves, Postecoglou is expected to bring in a replacement in order not to weaken the overall strength of the position group.

Postecoglou remains keen on Ramsey swoop

Rumours remain that a deal can still be struck for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, although Postecoglou remains keen on landing Aston Villa’s box-to-box star Jacob Ramsey instead.

Tottenham are hoping to lure Villa into the selling the 23-year-old talent by offering £20m plus Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has failed to live up to expectations in north London but might be pricing himself out of an exit.

Ramsey scored once and provided two assists in 21 total appearances for Villa last season, although he was hampered by two separate foot issues. He is currently valued in the region of £30m.

The England Under-21 is also versatile enough to play a number of positions across the midfield and would be another strong addition to Postecoglou’s engine room after the captures of Gray and Bergvall already this summer.

As for Hojbjerg, the experienced Spurs man leaves after making 184 appearances for the club and scoring 10 goals.

He will certainly be missed by the Tottenham faithful as he’s been a popular figure since his switch from Southampton and was well suited to Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte’s methods, just not to Postecoglou’s.