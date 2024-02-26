Tottenham midfield target expected to be sold for £30m as Postecoglou ponders Gallagher fallback option

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that one of the club’s top midfield targets this summer could be sold for a fee in the region of £30million.

Robinson thinks Everton will look to make a big profit on Spurs target James Garner, although they will not be the only club targeting the former Manchester United midfielder.

Garner has been one of Everton’s better performers since breaking into the first team last season, becoming a permanent fixture in Sean Dyche’s starting XI.

The 22-year-old’s energy and technical ability make him a prime candidate for Ange Postecoglou’s engine room and a considered alternative to top target Conor Gallagher.

READ MORE: Second source tips Tottenham to break transfer record and shatter Arsenal dream with sublime winger coup

TEAMtalk reported Spurs’ interest in Toffees star Garner earlier this month, especially given the path to landing Gallagher from Chelsea will prove a difficult one.

Tottenham are not expected to have it all their own way in the chase for Garner though, with Newcastle also in the mix for the box-to-box midfielder.

It’s thought that Garner is currently valued at between £20-25million, although Robinson thinks that fee could go higher if there is more than one club bidding.

Garner tipped to have multiple suitors

Indeed, the former England stopper expects a number of teams to come forward, particularly if the Toffees fail to preserve their Premier League status.

Robinson told Football Insider: “Everton’s transfers are difficult to predict with their financial issues. But they’re going to be easy pickings if they’re in the Championship next season.

“Bigger teams will come in for their better players, including Garner. With their FFP issues, we know they’re going to have to toe the line.

“We know that amazing players like Garner are going to be sold, maybe Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure too.

“Garner will be one that teams are looking at because he’s done really well in that midfield. They bought him for £15million and they could probably double that after his performances and get a huge profit.”

Garner has scored a goal and laid on one assist in 25 games this season but those stats do not really do justice to a player who has performed at a consistently high level for much of the season in a struggling side.

His style of play certainly fits right in with what Postecoglou wants from his midfield players, making it no surprise that the Australian is keeping tabs on the Everton man as a solid Gallagher alternative.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will be looking to get their top-four challenge back on track on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Postecoglou’s men are currently five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa but do have a game in hand.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham fans left floored as incoming summer signing Lucas Bergvall scores Messi-like wonder goal