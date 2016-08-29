Spurs midfielder Eriksen set to sign new five-year deal

The future surrounding Christian Eriksen may finally be clarified, with the Tottenham midfielder set to sign a new deal.

The Daily Mail states that the Denmark international will put pen to paper on a five-year deal that would see him over double his wages from £32k per week to £80k.

Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots was forced to deny that contract demands of £150k per week were made, however he is still set to become one of Spurs’ top earners.

Schoots told Standard Sport: “The only thing that I can say is that if money were the most important thing, Christian would not have gone to Ajax at the first place.

“At the time, he was 16 we were in contact with clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea and AC Milan.

“And if money were the most important thing, he wouldn’t have joined Tottenham three years ago. He had interest from some of the richest clubs in the world.”

Eriksen racked up 100 Premier League appearances for the club in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the second game of the season, and admitted he is still enjoying life at Spurs.

“I hadn’t really looked at it but it’s very special,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s gone really, really quick.

“Even yesterday I was sitting there thinking it’s my fourth season now so it’s been a good ride, it still is and I enjoy every moment.”