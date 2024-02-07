Tottenham midfielder ‘preparing to say goodbye’ as link-up with two former teammates edges closer

Tottenham could be on the brink of losing a midfielder as reports suggest Giovani Lo Celso is close to joining two former teammates in Turkey.

The Turkish transfer window does not shut until Friday, leaving plenty of Premier League clubs fretting over potentially losing first-team stars without the opportunity to replace them.

And it appears that Lo Celso could well be on his way to join Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele at Galatasaray.

Reports in Turkey claim that the Argentine wants to leave and that the Turkish giants hope to complete a move before the end of their window.

The 27-year-old has featured in 12 games for Tottenham in all competitions this season, scoring twice and also adding two assists.

Galatasaray struck a permanent deal for Sanchez late in the summer window, while Ndombele also arrived on loan with an option to buy for €15million.

The reports states that ‘negotiations continue’ between Spurs and Galatasaray for the Argentina international and that Lo Celso is ‘preparing to say goodbye’ to Ange Postecoglou’s side and is ‘positive’ about the move.

The former PSG and Real Betis star impressed Postecoglou in pre-season but then struggled to get any game time as Tottenham won eight and drew two of their first 10 Premier League games to sit top of the table.

However, an injury to James Maddison opened the door for more opportunities and Lo Celso performed well when called upon.

Lo Celso first-team chances hindered again

He is currently sidelined with a muscle injury, but the return of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr from the African Cup of Nations, coupled with Maddison’s return to full fitness means Lo Celso will be surplus to requirements once he is available again.

To that end, the midfielder wants more game time in the second half of the season and that is something Galatasaray can offer him.

However, there is no mention as to whether the transfer will be a loan or a permanent switch, although if it’s the former then there is sure to be either an option or obligation to buy at the end of the deal.

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they host Brighton in the Premier League, and they could get a massive boost ahead of that clash.

Skipper Son Heung-min is now out of the Asia Cup after South Korea suffered a shock loss to Jordan and he should be available to face the Seagulls.

Former Brighton man Bissouma could also feature, although he was left out of the starting line-up for Mali’s last few games after he contracted malaria while out in the Ivory Coast.

