Tottenham have reportedly moved ahead of London rivals Chelsea in the race to sign a talented Ajax youngster.

Donny van de Beek has caught the eye for the Dutch giants this season, and the Blues are reported to have sent scouts to watch him in action earlier this month.

The young Netherlands star has also been linked with Barcelona, who are also keen on his teammate Frenkie De Jong.

At 21 years of age, Van de Beek’s best years are ahead of him and though he is contracted until the summer of 2022, it’s thought a solid bid in the €40m region will convince Ajax to sell.

However, the latest reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato suggest that Mauricio Pochettino’s men are leading the charge for Van de Beek.

Spurs are reportedly eyeing him as a replacement for Moussa Dembele – who could leave for China – while Chelsea see Van de Beek as Cesc Fabregas’ long-term successor.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.