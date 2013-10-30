Spurs need more from AVB & fans

Since hearing Andre Villas-Boas’ criticism of the supporters after Sunday’s game, Spurs fans have been divided by his comments. Some agree that the atmosphere at White Hart Lane has been far from encouraging, with others feeling uninspired and disappointed by our performances this season.

Despite being three points off the top of the table, Tottenham’s performances have been a shadow of what they used to be. As fans we have been used to seeing attractive attacking football demonstrated under Harry Redknapp and AVB last campaign. It seems the ‘Spurs way’ has been replaced by structured possession football. Don’t get me wrong – winning games is the most important thing. But supporters believe that our game plan has changed, taking a slightly more dull and reserved approach which has ultimately frustrated much of the crowd.

Despite it being a derby the atmosphere before the West Ham game was muted compared to previous fixtures. Fans seemed anxious to see how the team would come out the traps and as the game progressed our nerves were still left unsettled. The ‘lesser teams’ tend to park the bus when visiting White Hart Lane and to many it looks as if we have no idea how to break them down. A team with so much depth, pace and quality shouldn’t be struggling and should always have a Plan B; something which AVB doesn’t seem to have.

The summer transfer window saw big name players arrive at Tottenham giving supporters a huge buzz and excitement over the start of the season. Although it may be early days and the team has not yet gelled, fans half expected to see great things from these players but are yet to live up to their expensive price tags.

There are many supporters who have agreed with AVB’s comments; Players need to be inspired by the fans just as much as the fans need to be inspired by the players. Who would want to play football in a library?! The atmosphere has been fantastic at away games along with the performances on the pitch. The team have demonstrated their more attacking side away from home giving the away support more motivation and something extra to sing about.

No matter what may be shown on the pitch it is our job as fans to support our club win or lose. We pay for the overpriced tickets because we want to watch the team we love and should be encouraging players rather than getting on their backs. At the end of the day the goal for both fans and players is to finish the game with all three points.

There needs to be some give and take between AVB and the Tottenham supporters. Both parties have to realise that although the performance is important so is bringing a positive uplifting atmosphere to every game whether it be home or away.

Football would not survive without the dedication on the fans and as a manager AVB must respect their views instead of criticising them. The Hull cup clash is a big night for both the supporters and the manager and it’s up to us as fans to show as much support as possible and get behind the team.

