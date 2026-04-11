Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur are among a number of clubs being left in limbo by Manuel Neuer’s delayed decision over his future, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Bayern Munich legend, now 40, is yet to confirm whether he will continue playing beyond the current campaign, and his indecision is having a ripple effect across the transfer market.

Neuer underlined his enduring quality earlier this week by producing a Player of the Match performance in Bayern’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Initially, he had indicated a decision would be made around Easter, before pushing that timeline back until after the clash with the Spanish giants.

Now, TEAMtalk understands from German sources that Neuer could delay his call even further, potentially waiting until after the Champions League final at the end of May.

Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper legend Oliver Kahn believes that could be the perfect moment for Neuer to bring his remarkable career to an end.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland this week, Kahn said: “Isn’t now the perfect time to win all trophies with Bayern one last time and then retire at the very highest point possible?

“If he wins the Champions League again with Bayern, that would be his third title. He’s already a World Champion. Then it would be smart to say: ‘That’s it.’ – that’s quite an art for an athlete.”

The uncertainty is directly impacting Brighton’s goalkeeping situation, with both Bart Verbruggen and Carl Rushworth caught up in the knock-on effects.

Verbruggen, the Netherlands’ number one, is widely expected to leave the Amex this summer as Brighton look to secure a significant profit on the £16million they paid Anderlecht for his services in 2023. Interest in the 23-year-old is strong, with several of Europe’s elite clubs monitoring his situation.

Bayern Munich are among his long-term admirers and view Verbruggen as a leading candidate to succeed Neuer, but any move hinges on the veteran’s final decision.

Verbruggen is not short of alternative suitors. We can confirm that Inter Milan are also huge fans of the Dutchman, although the Italian champions are simultaneously tracking Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario, who is expected to move on this summer.

That situation could yet spark a chain reaction, with Tottenham themselves holding a strong interest in Verbruggen – admiration that has only intensified since the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton, for their part, are not planning to enter the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper. Instead, they see Rushworth as their long-term No.1.

The 23-year-old is currently excelling on loan at Coventry City, who are closing in on promotion to the Premier League.

Manager Frank Lampard is keen to secure Rushworth on a permanent deal, while we understand that Newcastle United and Leeds United have also made enquiries. Manchester United were among the clubs to assess him last summer.

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Brighton eager to keep Rushworth

However, Brighton are determined to retain Rushworth and are looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract, with just one year remaining on his current deal.

There is a complication, though, as sources indicate that Rushworth has made it clear he will only commit his future if he is guaranteed the No.1 role.

The England youth international is not prepared to be a backup option and wants assurances over regular first-team football before making a decision on his next move.

With Neuer yet to make his call, the situation remains finely balanced and until the Bayern legend decides his future, a complex goalkeeping domino effect across Europe shows no sign of slowing down.

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