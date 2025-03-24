Tottenham offer £37m to beat out Prem rivals to incredible midfield talent – report

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a £37million offer to Championship outfit Sunderland in order to beat out Premier League rivals West Ham to the signing of a top midfield talent.

Teenage Black Cats star Chris Rigg is the player in question, with the 17-year-old rapidly emerging as one of the top midfield talents in English football after breaking into the Sunderland first-team squad back in January 2023.

Rigg actually made his senior bow as a 15-year-old and has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Championship club as they push for a Premier League return.

The highly-rated starlet has turned out over 50 times for the Wearside outfit so, scoring seven goals and adding one assist to catch the interest of the likes of Tottenham and West Ham.

Indeed, Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Spurs have already submitted an offer of €45m (£37m / $48m) to secure Rigg’s services, while The Sun states that the Hammers are ready to make a move of their own for the prodigy.

However, it appears that West Ham’s offer will be lower than Tottenham’s bid, giving the north London outfit the advantage in the race for the teenager’s signature.

Spurs have made a real point of pushing to sign some of Europe’s top young talent in recent windows, with the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, South Korean Min-hyuk Yang and Republic of Ireland sensation Mason Melia all putting pen to paper over the last year.

Tottenham midfield revamp

Rigg could end up being part of Tottenham’s major rebuild of their engine room this summer, with Yves Bissouma almost certain to leave and Rodrigo Bentancur also tipped to potentially follow suit.

Bissouma has had countless chances to impress Ange Postecoglou but has been publically criticised by the Tottenham boss more than once, with his days now surely numbered.

As for Bentancur, the Uruguay international continues to try and find his best form, and although he’s reported to have a new contract offer on the table there is still a chance he could leave.

Indeed, Bentancur’s contract runs out in the summer of 2026, meaning the next window will be the last chance to recoup a significant fee for his services. Interest from Atletico Madrid has also emerged in the 27-year-old, who could link up with fellow South American Diego Simeone in the Spanish capital.

Adding Rigg to that midfield mix would give Tottenham another quality talent to work with, although they will still look to add some experience and are also chasing the likes of Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso Wolves ace Joao Gomes and Lille’s Angel Gomes.

