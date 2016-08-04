Spurs ‘open talks’ with Lille over move for star winger

Tottenham have ‘opened talks’ with Lille over a deal to sign a winger in case their bid for Georges-Kevin N’koudou fails, according to reports.

Spurs had been heavily linked with N’Koudou, with Sky Sports even claiming that the Marseille man had undergone a medical ahead of a £10.8million move.

These rumours then quietened after speculation that the deal had stalled due to complications with a sell-on fee for his former club Nantes. Now, it appears Pochettino is lining up Sofiane Boufal as an alternative.

France Football state that the Spurs boss is a long-time admirer of the winger and is exploring the possibility of signing the Moroccan, who is currently sidelines through injury.

Boufal only joined Lille in January 2015, but was impressive last campaign, 11 goals in 29 games to help guide the club to a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Late in June, the Express claimed that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were all keeping a close eye on Boufal, so Spurs may have to stump up serious money to tempt the French club. France Football state that it would take £25million for Lille to sell.

Watford were also linked with the player last month, and in an interview Boufal insisted that his knee injury would not be a problem.

“I don’t think this injury will have any influence on my future,” Boufal said. “It’s an injury that unfortunately strikes a lot of players and it’s not an injury that can complicate my career in the short or medium term.”