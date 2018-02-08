Spurs plan move to make Ligue 1 star their club record signing

Tottenham are planning to launch a club record offer for Malcom this summer after seeing efforts to land the Bordeaux star fail in January.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had been hopeful of a €35million (£30.9m) deal for the young Brazilian forward in January, before the Ligue 1 side decided to resist all approaches and keep Malcom until the summer at least.

But, according to Le 10 Sport, Tottenham will be back in for the 20-year-old during the summer transfer window and plan on raising their offer for the player, who also came under the watchful eye of Manchester United and Arsenal.

It’s suggested Tottenham could go as high as €50m (£44.2m) to land their man which would eclipse the £42million they paid Ajax for Davinson Sanchez in July 2017 and would represent the kind of offer that Bordeaux would find extremely difficult to resist.

Malcom has already expressed his desire to move on at the end of the season and it is reported his preferred destination is the Premier League.

Speaking last week, the Brazilian told Telefoot: “I wanted to leave in January, I tell the truth,” Malcom said to Telefoot. “It’s my dream to progress in my career.

“I spoke with the president [Stephane Martin], he told me that he knew it was my dream, but that he needed me.

“I told him he could count on me until the end [of the season]. I will do everything to bring Bordeaux to the top six in Ligue 1.

“I know I can do better,” Malcom continued.

“I will try to do everything because I like Bordeaux. I will give everything until the end to show that I stayed to help and do better.”

