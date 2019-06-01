We rate and slate the players as Spurs fall short in their first ever Champions League final appearance, losing 2-0 to Liverpool.

In a game of few chances, goals from Mo Salah and Divock Origi consigned Mauricio Pochettino’s side to defeat.

You can see how we rated the victorious Liverpool players here – but here are the ratings for Spurs.

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris: Commanded his box reasonably well. Almost read Mo Salah’s penalty and didn’t have a chance of reaching Divock Origi’s goal. 6.5/10

Kieran Trippier: Got up and down the right hand side, but – perhaps a confidence issue – lacked the decisiveness to create chances. 5/10

Toby Alderweireld: Wasn’t his normal imperious self, but that’s not to say he made too many mistakes. 6/10

Jan Vertonghen: Occasionally a threat from set pieces, but lost out in a couple of battles. 6/10

Danny Rose: Showed promise in patches with good dribbling, but let himself down by misplacing a few passes. 6.5/10

Harry Winks: Restored to the starting lineup after injury, Winks picked up from where he left off, controlling the midfield. Very unlucky to be withdrawn by Pochettino. 7.5/10

Moussa Sissoko: Harshly done by for the penalty awarded against him. However, it was his most noticeable contribution to the game. 4/10

Christian Eriksen: Uncharacteristically indecisive in the first half, was dropped into a deeper role when Winks was taken off. Forced Alisson into a good save from a free kick late on. 6/10

Dele Alli: Like Eriksen, struggled to create chances at his usual rate in the first half, before getting a little more involved after the break. 4/10

Son Heung-Min: As he has been for most of the season, Spurs’ main man in the final third. Sometimes he struggled to link up with his teammates, but was confident enough to take some shots on himself. 6.5/10

Harry Kane: A gamble inclusion from Pochettino, and it didn’t pay off. The striker barely had any chances upon his return from injury, although he began to see more of the ball in the second half. 5/10

Subs

Lucas Moura (on for Winks, 66): Nearly tested Alisson with one shot, but it wasn’t powerful enough to beat his compatriot. 5/10

Eric Dier (on for Sissoko, 74): Brought on as a security measure when Eriksen came deeper.

Fernando Llorente (on for Alli, 82): Came on too late to make an impact.

Manager

In the biggest game of his managerial career, Mauricio Pochettino missed a great opportunity. His decision to start Harry Kane instead of semi-final hero Lucas Moura was questionable, as the striker didn’t lead the line like he would have when fully fit. Likewise, replacing Winks was an error of judgement – unless enforced by fitness issues.

The fact he has got Spurs to this stage is commendable in itself, but he should have been braver and bolder in his team selection. 4/10

