Spurs player ratings: Kane’s struggles continue; Janssen bright

Harry Kane’s woes continued as Tottenham fell to defeat in their Wembley Champions League opener against Monaco, losing 2-1.

Ratings

Hugo Lloris: Got little help from a poor defensive performance and could do nothing about both goals in truth. A tough night. 6

Kyle Walker: As always he displayed pace and willingness to go forward with little end product. Still, the urgency and intent was there. 7

Toby Alderweireld: Got Spurs back into the game with a superb header but ultimately was part of a defence that looked unorganised and struggled. 7

Jan Vertonghen: Was part of the reason that the North Londoners looked so exposed. A shaky performance. 5

Ben Davies: Pochettino’s men really missed Danny Rose at left back. Not a horror show by any means, but nonetheless didn’t offer much either. 5

Eric Dier: Grew into the game with time after a nervy opening, eventually becoming the player we know him as. 6

Dele Alli: Similarly to Dier, he became better as the game went on and as Spurs settled down. Played quite well in a deeper role; always offers threat going forward. 7

Erik Lamela: Despite being at fault for Monaco’s opener, his work rate was unquestionable. A shame for Spurs fans that he couldn’t make amends with a goal. 5

Christian Eriksen: Inconsistency is the plague of Eriksen. The Danish international was simply ineffectual. 5

Son Heung-min: After a bright performance at Stoke, Son looked almost out of his depth, missing a key chance and being withdrawn at half time. 5

Harry Kane: Just hasn’t looked the same player as last season. Lacked sharpness and quality, but still a player who tries to create. Whether it’s right or wrong, Kane is relied upon, and he failed to deliver again. 5

Substitutes

Mousa Dembele (for Son, 45′): Not the most attacking move from Pochettino but helped in winning the midfield battle in the second half. 6

Vincent Janssen (for Lamela, 70′): Looked dangerous and should perhaps have been the player coming on at half time. A bright spell. 7

Moussa Sissoko (for Dier, 80′): Was arguably brought on too late to make an impact. 6