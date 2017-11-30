Spurs players may be tired, admits boss Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted fatigue may have taken its toll on Tottenham in recent weeks, particularly after some players were heavily involved with their national teams.

Spurs have lost some of their trademark consistency under the Argentinian of late, but Pochettino has hinted he believes it has been out of the club’s control.

“A player like Christian Eriksen maybe can be a little bit tired – but mental more than physical, because in the last international duty he played two amazing games to try to qualify for the World Cup, and he cannot rest, he cannot stop,” Pochettino said of his Danish midfielder.

“Maybe him and Eric Dier that is playing a lot, maybe Davinson Sanchez. It’s the same group, the players that travel a lot and were involved in nearly all the games.

“Maybe they can feel a little bit tired about competing because it’s not because you run and the effect on your physique.”

Asked if that is proving the difference when competing with bigger squads at the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United, Pochettino added: “Yes, I think you know better than me what happens. That is the clear example.

“We have Saturday now against Watford and then the Champions League and yes, we need to rest players.”

Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out with hamstring and knee injuries respectively but Harry Winks is available again after recovering from illness.