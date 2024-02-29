Tottenham plotting stunning swoop for former Arsenal academy star but facing £50m-plus premium

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze as details of their summer transfer plans have begun to emerge.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently pushing to secure a top-four spot that would guarantee Champions League football next season and also significantly boost their transfer budget.

The Australian is expected to have money to spend on his squad in the summer after making significant strides in such a short space of time in his first season at the club.

The main priorities are still considered to be bringing in a new No.9, along with a central midfielder as Tottenham move on from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and potentially Oliver Skipp as well.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham told brilliant striker ‘has a bit of Harry Kane in him’ after breaking new stadium record

However, according to a report in The Independent, adding another wide forward will also be under consideration in the shape of Eze.

Spurs are not currently expected to take up their option to turn Timo Werner’s loan switch into a permanent one, with the German still to score for the club since his January switch from RB Leipzig.

Brennan Johnson has also struggled to adapt since his big-money switch from Nottingham Forest last summer, although there have been the odd flashes to suggest that he will eventually come good.

As for the interest in Eze, the Palace man is certainly no stranger to north London, having spent five years at the Arsenal academy before his release as a 13-year-old.

The Eagles attacker is now a full England international and is set to be the subject of plenty of transfer interest at the end of the season, despite extending his contract at Selhurst Park until 2027 back in November.

The main issue in terms of Tottenham’s interest comes from the club also linked with his signature, Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is known to be a massive fan of Eze, with The Etihad dubbed ‘the likeliest destination’ for the talented forward over a move from south to north London.

However, Eze has a much better chance of playing regularly at Tottenham than he does at City, who are loaded with attacking options – especially on the left where Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku can all play.

Tottenham not just looking at Eze

Eze is not the only winger being linked with a switch to Spurs though, as we told of the ramped-up pursuit of Wolves star Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese made a big impression on Postecoglou in Wolves’ 2-1 win at Tottenham almost a fortnight ago, using his pace to devastating effect as he set up the winner for Joao Gomes on the break.

Neto also has the ability to play on either wing, although Eze has the quality to play in a N0.10 role.

Either way, adding Eze or Neto would add more quality to Postecoglou’s squad as he builds for the future in north London.

The former would arguably be more of a statement signing though, particularly given City’s sustained interest.

It just remains to be seen where the player himself sees his long-term future and whether or not Palace are even willing to do business in the first place.

Ironically, the Eagles head to north London on Saturday to take on a Tottenham side still smarting from their home loss to Wolves last time out.

Eze, however, is not expected to feature in that game as he continues to battle with a hamstring injury.

READ MORE: Postecoglou in dreamland as stunning Harry Kane return to Tottenham takes shape; two reasons for early Bayern exit emerge