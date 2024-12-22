Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to end their interest in prolific Lille frontman Jonathan David and move for a Premier League forward who has scored eight times so far this season.

Canada international striker David has just six months left on his contract at Lille and it’s been reported in recent weeks that Spurs are among the favourites to win the race for his signature.

Indeed, some reports have suggested that the north London outfit have launched an offer to bring David to Tottenham, with talks already held with the player’s representatives over a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

However, ESPN reporter James Olley has now revealed that sources close to the club have distanced themselves from the reports about their interest in David.

To that end, it’s stated that Tottenham are instead stepping up their bid to sign Wolves attacking sensation Matheus Cunha, who has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 16 Premier League outings this season.

talkSPORT revealed Spurs’ interest in the player last month, although they are expected to have a major battle on their hands to secure the signing of one of the Premier League’s top performers this season, despite Wolves’ struggles down at the wrong end of the table.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, along with French giants PSG, are also reported to have expressed an interest in the 25-yeard-old.

The player himself also sent a cryptic hint on social media that he could also be Manchester United-bound, although that is thought to be less likely.

Cunha offers incredible versatility

If Tottenham do indeed sign the Wolves man, Cunha would provide Ange Postecoglou with tremendous versatility – given the number of positions he has played for the Molineux outfit this season.

In his 16 appearances this term, the Brazilian has only started as a central striker twice, with the majority of his appearances (eight) coming as an attacking midfielder – which is where he has done the most damage in terms of goals and assists.

Cunha has also lined up on both wings and as a No.10, which is the sort of adaptability Postecoglou loves from his attacking players.

Son Heung-min is currently Dominic Solanke’s deputy in the No.9 role in north London, but getting another option on board who can play centrally could be integral to success in the second half of the campaign.

Ahead of Sunday’s visit of leaders Liverpool, Tottenham currently sit down in 11th place in the Premier League table and are eight points off fourth-placed Nottingham Forest who they face on Boxing Day.

The outlier in their league position remains their goal difference, which at plus-17 is just one behind the current top three and far better than all the other clubs around them.

Indeed, while all of Tottenham’s wins this season have come by at least two clear goals, their seven defeats have all been by a one-goal margin – proving that if they can find some consistency in the new year then anything is possible in the second half of the campaign.

