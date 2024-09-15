Tottenham pushing to sign perfect Solanke foil as cut-price January deal emerges

Tottenham are reportedly ready to renew their interest in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the January transfer window in Ange Postecoglou’s search for a more physical No.9.

Dominic Solanke was signed in a club-record £65million deal over the summer but has only played one game so far after picking up an injury during his debut at Leicester.

However, reports from Spain suggest that Postecoglou is looking for a partner for Solanke or at least a player who is capable of providing a different dimension in the Tottenham attack.

To that end, Fichajes reports that Spurs are looking to take advantage of Calvert-Lewin‘s contract situation at Goodison Park, with the England forward set to be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

The Toffees frontman, who now appears to be over the injury issues that have plagued him in recent seasons, certainly showed his aerial threat again as he scored from a header in Everton’s 3-2 loss at Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

And Fichajes states that Postecoglou is keen on having that different point of attack, even if having a front two does not necessarily match up with the Australian’s normal attacking formation.

Everton could be forced into Calvert-Lewin sale

As TT has previously reported, everything is currently pointing towards Calvert-Lewin turning down a new contract offer on Merseyside as the 27-year-old looks for a fresh challenge at this stage of his career.

If he does reject a chance to stay, then Everton could look to cash in on the player in January for a cut-price fee rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

Newcastle are also known admirers of the striker, so Spurs will certainly not have it all their own way in any potential transfer chase.

Calvert-Lewin can hardly be called prolific, having scored 84 goals in 295 career outings, but his injury issues have to be taken into account in terms of the player building on seasons that have gone well.

Indeed, the attacker had back-to-back campaigns of 15 and then 21 goals in 2019/2020 and 2020/21 before two seasons where he struggled to get on the pitch due to one injury or another.

Quite what that all means for Richarlison remains to be seen, although the Brazilian continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in 2025.

Postecoglou also hunting another midfielder

While the focus on this piece surrounds Tottenham’s interest in bringing in another striker, it’s no secret that Postecoglou wanted to get another midfielder on board before the summer window shuts and that is expected to be one of his main priorities when the new year rolls around.

And the latest reports suggest the north London outfit are now the main suitors for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez after an approach was made over the summer.

However, Lopez’s current club closed the door by pointing to the player’s €400m (£337.8m/$443.3m) release clause, which was obviously never expected to be activated.

Meanwhile, Tottenham also ‘fear’ their chances of signing Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze have been dashed by one of two bigger Premier League sides, while Manchester United may also have missed out amid confirmed interest.

It’s claimed that England star Eze is content to play for Palace for one more season before moving to Arsenal or Man City next summer.

Calvert-Lewin a luxury Tottenham signing

When fully fit, Dominic Calvert-Lewin can be force to be reckoned with but signing him as a partner for Solanke makes little sense given the importance Postecoglou puts on his wide players in his attacking formation.

The article also references Calvert-Lewin’s preference as a more imposing physical threat but Solanke is also strong in the air and was brought in to convert the plethora of crosses Tottenham get in the box every game.

Son Heung-min is also a more than able deputy centrally, even if Richarlison does eventually move on, while the club also have the highly-rated Will Lankshear waiting in the wings.

The talented young forward has been likened to the club’s all-time record scorer Harry Kane and could get his chance in the senior stage at some point on the near future.

