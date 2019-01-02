Tottenham have reportedly been told it will cost them as much as £20m to try and sign Hull star Jarrod Bowen this month.

After missing out on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish in the summer, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly still hoping to sign a homegrown talent capable of playing in the positions behind Harry Kane.

The north London club have also been linked with Blackburn’s Bradley Dack – but it is understood that Bowen has now emerged as their No 1 target.

The winger or playmaker has also been linked with a move to Yorkshire rivals Leeds, whom Bowen scored twice against on Saturday, though the reported £20m quoted to Spurs will end the Championship leaders’ hopes.

Sky Sports understands that Burnley have also joined Tottenham in scouting the 22-year-old with Sean Dyche on the lookout for wingers.

Hull are not under pressure to sell their prized asset with the club understood to want a fee in the same ballpark as James Maddison’s £24million move to Leicester City from fellow Championship side Norwich.

Sky Sports have reported that ‘Tottenham may need to stump up at least £20million’ with Hull believing that Bowen is worth a ‘similar price’ to the likes of Maddison.

The Championship club told BBC Radio Humberside on Tuesday that Bowen was not for sale and manager Nigel Adkins reinforced that stance after the club’s 6-0 win over Bolton.

Adkins, whose side recorded a 6-0 win over Bolton on Tuesday to underline their status as the division’s in-form side, said it was “great the club are not looking to sell” and added: “We don’t want to lose him or any player. We are going well, climbing the table and have momentum.”