Patrick Dorgu and Conor Gallagher have both been linked with Tottenham

Tottenham have reportedly been quoted €30million to sign a serious alternative to Destiny Udogie this summer, while top midfield target Conor Gallagher could be on his way to Spain in a cut-price deal.

Having enjoyed a seemingly successful summer transfer window so far, following the additions of Timo Werner (loan), Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, Ange Postecoglou is still keen to get three or four more players through the door.

The Australian is known to want more defensive cover after the struggles last season when Micky van de Ven was injured and Cristian Romero and Udogie were both banned.

Radu Dragusin was brought in January to provide that cover centrally, while Emerson Royal is cover on the right for Pedro Porro and veteran star Ben Davies is Udogie’s deputy.

However, Emerson, who continues to be linked with a summer exit, has been outshone by forgotten man Djed Spence so far in pre-season while Davies has yet to figure in the club’s warm-up outings for the new campaign as he still works his way back to fitness after suffering a calf injury towards the end of last season.

But with the Wales international now 31, Spurs are looking at a younger option to push Udogie for the new campaign and are ready to raid Italy yet again to get their man.

Indeed, Calcio Leece names Tottenham are one of the main clubs, including Napoli, who are in the hunt for Lecce’s highly-rated full-back Patrick Dorgu.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Serie A side in August 2023 and he finished with 34 appearances last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

It’s claimed Napoli have already made an initial offer for the defender, although that figure was way below Lecce’s €30m valuation of Dorgu.

For their part, Tottenham have also made an approach but have also been quoted that figure for a player who has been previously linked with London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

It’s claimed finishes by stating that Lecce technical director Pantaleo Corvino is still waiting for a concrete offer for the Denmark international, while Spurs’ interest does make plenty of sense given their dealings in Italy over the last few seasons.

However, the chances of Daniel Levy spending that sort of money on a backup are fairly slim, especially when Spurs need another striker and central midfielder on board.

Surprising Conor Gallagher update emerges

And it’s to Tottenham’s engine room that we turn next with an update on the club’s continued interest in Conor Gallagher.

The north London club have been linked with a move for the Chelsea and England man all summer long, with the Blues being continually tipped to offload the 24-year-old to keep on the right side of PSR.

Fresh reports from Spain suggest that Gallagher could be bound for a surprise switch to Atletico Madrid after being recommended to join the LaLiga giants by former Atletico right-back Kieran Trippier.

Los Rojiblancos are looking to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2024/25 season and Gallagher has been earmarked as a perfect option for Diego Simeone’s men.

However, the main current stumbling block in Madrid appears to be a difference of opinion, with Simeone reportedly preferring to strike a deal for Arsenal target Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad instead.

In contrast, Atletico sporting director Andrea Berta wants Gallagher, with the England international expected to cost around €25m compared to €30m for Merino.

Both players are in their final year of their current contracts and exits are growing more likely ahead of the new campaign.

As per reports from Diario AS, Trippier advised Gallagher to accept a move to Madrid during their time in the England camp at Euro 2024.

Gallagher is rumoured to have asked Trippier about life under Simeone and the experienced full-back had nothing but praise for the Argentine.

Trippier made 86 appearances for Atletico in two-and-a-half seasons at the club and won the 2020/21 LaLiga title.

If he does end up in Spain, while it would be a blow to Tottenham, they also have other targets they are pursuing – most notably Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey.

Spurs are trying to push through a player-swap deal involving Giovani Lo Celso, although Villa are so far not willing to play ball.