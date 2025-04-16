Tottenham reach decision on selling Udogie to Man City, with new signing plan confirmed

The future of Destiny Udogie is now crystal clear

A trusted source has delivered an emphatic update on Destiny Udogie and his chances of joining Manchester City, while Tottenham’s plans to sign a new left-back have also been confirmed.

Udogie hasn’t enjoyed the best of season so far, with patchy form and injuries disrupting his campaign. Nonetheless, the Italy international, 22, remains highly regarded in north London and also has admirers up in Manchester.

Writing for GiveMeSport, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Man City have Udogie in their sights.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in the market for one and possibly two new full-backs this summer and Udogie features prominently on their shortlist along with Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus).

“The club is exploring alternative options on the market and sources tell us that one of the players appreciated internally at Manchester City is the Italian talent, Destiny Udogie,” wrote Romano.

“Udogie is highly-rated by people at Man City as he’s still very young, able to play on both wings and a physical player who has already proven himself in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur.”

But according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Spurs have zero intention of selling Udogie to Man City, or any club, for that matter.

Plettenberg declared Spurs “definitely” want to retain Udogie. Indicating their strong desire is the fact Tottenham are refusing to even name a price for would-be suitors like City to use as guidance.

“Understand Tottenham definitely want to keep Destiny Udogie for the upcoming season,” insisted Plettenberg.

“He is considered a key player in their squad planning, which is why there is currently no price tag – despite interest from several top clubs.”

Plettenberg concluded by stating Spurs do intend to sign a new left-back, but the arrival will be a back-up to Udogie and not a replacement.

“Instead, the club are more likely to consider signing a back-up for the 22 y/o left-back,” added the Sky Germany journalist. “His contract runs until 2030.”

Latest Tottenham & Man City news – Postecoglou replacement / Silva approach

In other news, TEAMtalk have been informed Tottenham are seriously looking into appointing Thomas Frank to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs hold concrete interest in Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva too, though the former is expected to snub any Spurs approach amid an anticipated absence of European football.

Unless Tottenham win the Europa League they will have no European football of any kind to tempt a new manager through the door.

Elsewhere, The Times brought news of Bernardo Silva being lined up by one of his former clubs.

Benfica – Silva’s boyhood club – have ‘made an approach’ in an audacious attempt to strike a summer deal.

City are understood to be receptive to selling Silva who is now aged 30 and only has one year remaining on his contract.

Guardiola’s side are gearing up for a major squad rebuild, with Kevin De Bruyne’s exit already confirmed.

Kyle Walker – currently on loan at AC Milan – will be sold irrespective of whether Milan activate their option to buy or not.