Spurs ready ambitious £40m bid for Serie A attacking sensation

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a £40m bid for Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo, according to reports.

Zaniolo has been one of the brightest sparks in a disappointing season for the Italian giants, who may have to sell some key players if they miss out on Champions League football – as currently looks likely.

The attacking midfielder, who arrived in Rome from Inter Milan last summer as part of the deal that took Radja Nainggolan the other way, has scored six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions – including a Champions League brace against Porto in February.

His rapid rise has attracted the interest of several major European clubs, including Spurs, Bayern Munich, and Juventus, the team he supported as a child.

Previous reports indicated that Roma had slapped a €60m price tag on the 19-year-old’s head, but with the Italian international suffering a drop-off in form in recent months, they could be persuaded into selling for a cheaper fee.

The Mirror believe that Spurs are prepared to part with £40m for Zaniolo, who they reportedly scouted in his last outing, a 2-0 win for Roma over Juventus. However, Roma want to tie him down to an improved contract to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico.

Zaniolo went on record earlier this week to confirm his own desire to sign the new contract, telling Corriere Dello Sport on Tuesday: “I still have another four years left of my contract, I see myself here in the future.

“Naturally receiving interest from other clubs is pleasing, but I am ready to sign the renewal because I am happy here. I would be happy to stay.”

Nonetheless, Roma have been forced into selling some of their prize assets in recent years, so there may still be hope for Tottenham – who may consider Zaniolo a replacement for Christian Eriksen if the Dane departs.

