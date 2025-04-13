Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a summer transfer window raid on London rivals Chelsea for a versatile defensive star who is currently out on loan at Juventus.

Adding more strength in depth is expected to be a major focus for Spurs this summer, whether Ange Postecoglou remains in charge or not, after injuries crippled his squad for a large portion of the current campaign.

Defensively, Tottenham have been without the likes of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies and Kevin Danso at different stages of the season, with Dragusin likely sidelined until October at the earliest.

And with Romero continually linked with a move to Spain, Danso not yet signed permanently and Davies out of contract in the summer, the addition of one or two new faces for the backline is expected.

That’s where Chelsea’s Renato Veiga comes in, with TBR Football suggesting that Spurs are monitoring the player’s current situation while he plies his trade in Turin.

The versatile 21-year-old defender is set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer, with uncertainty lingering over his long-term future in west London.

The report states that the Blues have been pleased with how Veiga is progressing in Italy and that there remains a chance he will he could stay at Chelsea beyond the summer. However, Tottenham are waiting in the wings should they smell an opportunity to strike, although they have yet to make a formal approach.

The one concern in their approach for the player is that Chelsea are expected to part ways with Benoit Badiashile this summer in a move that could up a gap on the left side of the Blues defence which Veiga could step into.

Versatile Veiga could still have Chelsea future

Before heading to Italy, Veiga had made 18 appearances for Enzo Maresca’s side in all competitions during the first half of the campaign.

Since making the switch to Turin in January, Veiga has featured eight times for a Juve side who currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, with two of those outings coming in the Champions League.

The report does add that Juventus are not showing any signs they are willing to pursue a permanent move for the player, as they are expected to explore other long-term options at the back instead.

Veiga is also not just a target for Tottenham though, with Brighton also said to be watching his progress very closely ahead of potentially making their own move in the summer.

The one thing that makes the Portugal international an attractive proposition is that versatility, with Veiga having lined up at left-back 14 times this season, centre-back 11 times and even twice in a defensive midfield position.

It just remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea are open to sale for a player who still has six years left on his contract and a ton of potential.

