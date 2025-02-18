Tottenham are reportedly ready to ramp up their pursuit of a dynamic £80million England Under-21 attacking talent as they prepare for a big summer transfer window.

Spurs are expected to back whoever is in charge of the team this summer, with everything still pointing towards Ange Postecoglou being the man to take the club forward despite a disastrous campaign this time around.

It’s been well documented that a glut of injuries to key men, particularly in defence, have been the main cause behind the wheels coming off and Tottenham sliding down the Premier League table – to go along with two domestic cup exits in the space of four days.

There is still hope of silverware though in the shape of the Europa League. Winning that would guarantee Champions League football for next season and make the club more attractive in terms of bringing top talents to north London.

One of those talents is Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who is being heavily linked with a return to English football this summer after joining Manchester City’s academy in 2018, having been at Chelsea and Reading prior to that.

The 20-year-old moved to Germany in 2020 and has not looked back since, making 91 appearances for Dortmund’s first team and scoring 16 goals with 14 assists.

His outstanding form this season has seen Gittens being monitored by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea but The Sun reports that the attacker could well be on his way to north London instead.

Predominantly a left-sided forward, he has been capped 11 times by England’s U21s having also featured at every age group down to the Under 15s.

This year, he has become a regular for Dortmund boss Niko Kovac, making 33 appearances and scoring 11 goals while also adding five assists.

However, Dortmund have fallen to 11th in the Bundesliga table in a season of struggle and could be forced to cash in on their prized assets in the summer.

IN FOCUS – Gittens career timeline

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Born in 2004, Gittens was honed mainly in the Reading academy (with a brief stint at Chelsea) before moving to Manchester City at under-14 level.

➡️ Gittens spent two years with City before moving to Germany to join the Borussia Dortmund academy.

➡️ In the 2021-22 season, Gittens scored six goals in four games in the UEFA Youth League for Dortmund’s U18s.

➡️ He earned his Bundesliga debut for the senior team in April 2022, coming on as a sub against Wolfsburg.

➡️ In July 2022, he helped England win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship as a starter in the final.

➡️ He scored his first Bundesliga goal in August 2022, four days after turning 18.

➡️ In February 2023, he came on as a sub against Chelsea to make his Champions League debut.

➡️ Gittens was called up by England’s U21s for the first time in September 2023.

➡️ He scored his first Champions League goal – and got an assist in the same game – against AC Milan in November 2023.

➡️ He featured as a late sub in the Champions League final in June 2024 as Dortmund lost to Real Madrid.

➡️ Gittens scored braces on his first Bundesliga and Champions League appearances of the new season in August and September 2024 respectively.

➡️ He reached 10 goals for the season, for the first time in his career, by January 2025 – by which point he already had five assists for the season to his name too.

