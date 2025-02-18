Tottenham to make huge summer splash on game-changing Bundesliga attacker
Tottenham are reportedly ready to ramp up their pursuit of a dynamic £80million England Under-21 attacking talent as they prepare for a big summer transfer window.
Spurs are expected to back whoever is in charge of the team this summer, with everything still pointing towards Ange Postecoglou being the man to take the club forward despite a disastrous campaign this time around.
It’s been well documented that a glut of injuries to key men, particularly in defence, have been the main cause behind the wheels coming off and Tottenham sliding down the Premier League table – to go along with two domestic cup exits in the space of four days.
There is still hope of silverware though in the shape of the Europa League. Winning that would guarantee Champions League football for next season and make the club more attractive in terms of bringing top talents to north London.
One of those talents is Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who is being heavily linked with a return to English football this summer after joining Manchester City’s academy in 2018, having been at Chelsea and Reading prior to that.
The 20-year-old moved to Germany in 2020 and has not looked back since, making 91 appearances for Dortmund’s first team and scoring 16 goals with 14 assists.
His outstanding form this season has seen Gittens being monitored by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea but The Sun reports that the attacker could well be on his way to north London instead.
Predominantly a left-sided forward, he has been capped 11 times by England’s U21s having also featured at every age group down to the Under 15s.
This year, he has become a regular for Dortmund boss Niko Kovac, making 33 appearances and scoring 11 goals while also adding five assists.
However, Dortmund have fallen to 11th in the Bundesliga table in a season of struggle and could be forced to cash in on their prized assets in the summer.
