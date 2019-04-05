Spurs ready to axe England international in clear out of 12 senior stars

Tottenham Hotspur will listen to offers for 12 players this summer, including England star Kieran Trippier, according to a report.

Trippier was one of England’s stand-out performance during their journey to the World Cup semi-finals over the summer, but has struggled to find form for Spurs this season.

The Evening Standard claim that he, along with another senior full-back in Serge Aurier, head the list of a dozen players that the club have essentially made available for the right price this summer.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is apparently set on signing an upgrade at right-back, with Crystal Palace youngster and reported Manchester United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka a possible target.

Tottenham also ‘want to sign a central midfielder but have yet to identify a potential replacement’, the report claims, with a number of midfielders apparently now viewed as disposable.

Spurs are inviting offers for Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Victor Wanyama, while Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko are also available.

Meanwhile, Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente ‘would be sold if the right offer came in’, while there is a decision to be made on the future of Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international star is set to enter the final 12 months of his existing contract this summer, and links with a move to Real Madrid will not go away.

Spurs are apparently ‘not under pressure to sell before they can buy’, but manager Mauricio Pochettino ‘is aware of a need to help finance their spending by streamlining his squad’ – after the club committed £1billion to their new stadium.