Spurs ready to pounce on Barcelona indecision and launch €50m winger bid

Tottenham are ready to capitalise on Barcelona’s indecisiveness and launch a £42.5million bid for a PSV Eindhoven star, according to a report.

Mexico winger Hirving Lozano has long been on the radar of the duo and his name was again linked with several Premier League sides linked over the summer after some eye-catching displays for his country in the World Cup.

Meanwhile Don Balon also claimed Barcelona have been following the 23-year-old for some time, and could apparently try and sign the player in January or next summer if Ousmane Dembele flatters to deceive again this season.