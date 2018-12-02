Spurs ready to pounce on Barcelona indecision and launch €50m winger bid
Tottenham are ready to capitalise on Barcelona’s indecisiveness and launch a £42.5million bid for a PSV Eindhoven star, according to a report.
Mexico winger Hirving Lozano has long been on the radar of the duo and his name was again linked with several Premier League sides linked over the summer after some eye-catching displays for his country in the World Cup.
Meanwhile Don Balon also claimed Barcelona have been following the 23-year-old for some time, and could apparently try and sign the player in January or next summer if Ousmane Dembele flatters to deceive again this season.
Multiple reports have suggested that PSV are holding out for a figure of around €50million for Lozano, roughly equal to £42.5m.
Now, Don Balon claim that Spurs are keen on Lozano after his exploits in the Eredivisie, and with Barcelona yet to place a formal offer they could be at the front of the queue.
The Spanish outlet claim that the north London side could try their luck with an opening bid equal to Lozano’s aforementioned valuation of £42.5m.