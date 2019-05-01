Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a big-money move for Ajax’s star playmaker Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to the latest reports.

The stylish playmaker will have just a year left on his contract this summer, with his current arrangement due to expire in June 2020.

Hopes remain that the former Ajax man will sign a new and improved deal to extend his stay at the Amsterdam Arena following a successful season in which they are primed to reach the Champions League final after a 1-0 first leg win over Spurs.

Ziyech has been a driving force in the club’s success this season, netting 18 times and adding 15 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

Recent reports have suggested that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sees Ziyech as the perfect man to replace Christian Eriksen should the Denmark international leave this summer.

Now, a report from the Daily Mail claims that Spurs are firmly in the hunt to sign the Morocco international this summer having been impressed with his performances this term.

A strong relationship between the two clubs is alluded to as a potential advantage, with Ajax holding out for offers of £40m, but a potential bidding war could be sparked if enough clubs are interested.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!