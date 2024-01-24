Tottenham remain confident of explosive attacking signing despite late Newcastle intervention

Antonio Nusa could be about to join Tottenham at the perfect time

Tottenham remain confident that they will win the race to sign highly-rated Club Brugge attacker Antonio Nusa despite a late intervention from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

The north London club are known to working hard on sealing the transfer of the talented Norway international, who would sign on the dotted line and then head back to the Belgian club on loan.

Having graduated from the Stabaek academy in his native Norway, Nusa joined Brugge in a €3million deal in August 2021.

But the 18-year-old’s growing influence on Brugge has been clear for all to see, with the winger having played 27 times in all competitions this season – despite his tender age.

Nusa has scored four goals and added three assists in that time, also playing a leading role in his club topping their Europa Conference League group with an unbeaten record.

However, despite reports that Spurs were close to agreeing a deal for his signature, a report emerged on Tuesday that Newcastle were trying to hijack the transfer.

It’s believed the Magpies are eyeing up the teenager as a potential replacement for Miguel Almiron, who is the subject of major interest in Saudi Arabia.

The two Premier League sides have placed a growing emphasis on scouring Europe for top young talent in recent times and Nusa certainly fits that bill.

The attacker has also racked up four senior caps for his country, adding a goal and an impressive four assists in that time.

He is currently under contract until June 2027 after penning a fresh contract last year and there are reports that Brugge could demand up to £30m for his signature.

Tottenham still leading the chase for Nusa

At this stage, TEAMtalk have been told that Tottenham remain fully confident they will beat out any suitors to the capture of Nusa.

Indeed, the attacker could end up playing a pivotal role in Ange Postecoglou’s attack next season, once he’s had a full pre-season working under the Australian.

Nusa will have some strong competition for a wide role in north London though, with Son Heung-min and Manor Soloman the two main options on the left and Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson operating from the right.

He should, however, be in the mix for first-team action, given that Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon could both be offloaded on a permanent basis in the summer.

Tottenham are back in action after their min winter break on Friday evening when they host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

