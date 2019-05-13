Spurs scout starlet as momentum gathers over €50m playmaker move

Spurs are closing in on a deal to sign talented Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, if the latest reports are to be believed.

Spurs have not made a signing in the last two transfer windows, but Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be given a bumper summer budget having led his side to the Champions League final and a top four finish.

Recent speculation from Italy stated that the north London side will make a splash in the transfer window this summer and are ready to pay €50million to bring Zaniolo to England.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed for the Serie A giants this season, making 35 appearances in all competitions this season and scoring six goals to catch the eye of scouts all over Europe.

Now, a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Spurs sent a scout to watch Zaniolo as Roma beat Juve 2-0 at the Olimpico on Sunday night.

Their writer Nicolo Schira goes on to state that Spurs are ‘really interested’ in the idea of signing him as they look for more creative depth, and a possible Christian Eriksen replacement.

Roma for their part are understandably desperate to hang on to their prized asset, and are apparently trying to tie the player to a more lucrative contract – reportedly improving his €300,000 salary to around €2m.

