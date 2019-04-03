Spurs scouting £35m Serie A star amid doubts over future of captain

Tottenham have once again been linked with a move for Lazio stopper Thomas Strakosha amid doubts over the future of Hugo Lloris.

Lloris made another error during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Liverpool; the World Cup winner largely at fault for the last-minute winner at Anfield.

Mauricio Pochettino raced to the defence of the Frenchman though, insisting he is still absolutely the number one for Spurs moving forward.

“He is my captain,” Pochettino said. “He’s one of the best keepers in the world. There’s no doubt.

“There’s no doubt that Hugo is one of the best and he’s going to be in the goal tomorrow.

“It’s a situation that is so painful because I think we deserved more (at Liverpool), but in that kind of situation, which happens in football, it’s only to be strong and back our player.”

However, The Sun reports that Spurs are in the market for a new goalkeeper, and that Lazio star Strakosha has caught their eye.

The newspaper claims that the Albania international has been scouted by Tottenham for ‘a number of months’ having impressed during his spell in the Italian capital.

It is not the first time that the north London side have been linked with Strakosha, as a report last month suggested they had been put off by his €40m price tag.

His valuation is still expected to be around £35million, given that he still has three years left to run on his deal in Rome.