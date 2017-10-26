Spurs send scouts to watch pair of young Ajax stars

Tottenham are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on a pair of young Ajax stars, according to a report in The Sun.

Their report claims that the North London club are scouting a range of clubs renowned for producing young talent.

This search has brought them to Ajax, and as a result they have begun taking a closer look at Justin Kluivert and Jonny van de Beek.

Spurs have done plenty of business with the Eredivisie side in the past, including the likes of Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and a £38.4m deal for defender Davinson Sanchez in the summer.

Kluivert, who plays predominantly as a forward, Kluivert, is the 18-year-old son of former Netherlands and Barcelona striker Patrick, and has been scouted by Spurs for some time now.

Van de Beek meanwhile has established himself in the Ajax midfield at just 20 years of age, amassing a combined two goals and assists so far this campaign.

The report goes on to state that Tottenham are keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz – an 18-year-old Germany youth international.