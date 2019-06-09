Manchester United could lose out to Tottenham in the race to sign Bruno Fernandes after Ed Woodward reportedly expressed concerns over the potential £71m deal.

Fernandes’ agent will reportedly jet into England for talks with Manchester United in the next week after A Bola claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are frontrunners to sign the attacking midfielder, who scored or assisted 50 goals in 53 appearances last season in the Primeira Liga.

Fernandes played for Portgual in their Nations League semi-final win over Switzerland on Wednesday, and will be in action again on Sunday against the Netherlands in Sunday’s final, after reports claimed United were closing on a reported £71m deal.

But the same paper now claims United’s interest in Fernandes has hit a delay with the club’s executive vice-chairman Woodward procrastinating over the potential deal.

The paper claims that Woodward – often accused of wasting United’s millions in the transfer market – is having second thoughts about the deal and wants more time to assess whether the player would represent a decent addition to the United side.

A Bola reports that United’s ‘indecision’ over the potential transfer will allow Tottenham to nip in and seal the signature of the player. Spurs are in the market for a new creative midfielder after Christian Eriksen indicated he was ready to seek a fresh challenge with just a year left on his current contract.

Mauricio Pochettino is also keen on a deal for Leicester’s James Maddison, but Fernandes could fit the bill with Sporting Lisbon seemingly more willing to discuss the sale of Fernandes.

Fernandes has also been mentioned as a target for Manchester City and Liverpool and the 24-year-old name-checked the Champions League winners this week.

“I like Liverpool a lot more [than Man City],” he stated. “It’s a more direct [style of play], more offensive, maybe less organised, but more intense football.”

Fernandes, a former Udinese and Sampdoria man, signed a new contract until 2023 last summer, which includes a €100m release clause.

