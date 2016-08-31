Spurs sign Nkoudou from Marseille with Njie going other way

Tottenham have signed Georges-Kevin Nkoudou from Marseille, while Clinton Njie has joined the Ligue 1 club on loan.

The 21-year-old winger has signed a five-year contract, until 2021, Spurs announced.

Finally, we are delighted to announce the signing of @gknkoudou from Marseille. #NkoudouSigns pic.twitter.com/XZ92CIGU2V — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2016

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou from Marseille,” Tottenham said.

Spurs’ Clinton Njie has moved in the opposite direction on loan, Marseille announced.