Spurs sign Nkoudou from Marseille with Njie going other way

Tottenham have signed Georges-Kevin Nkoudou from Marseille, while Clinton Njie has joined the Ligue 1 club on loan. 

The 21-year-old winger has signed a five-year contract, until 2021, Spurs announced.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou from Marseille,” Tottenham said.

Spurs’ Clinton Njie has moved in the opposite direction on loan, Marseille announced.

