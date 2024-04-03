Tottenham slammed after being told brilliant 106-goal striker target would be making ‘sideways’ move

Alexander Isak has been told a Tottenham move would be a 'sideways one'

Tottenham have been told that a top attacking target would be making a ‘sideways’ move if he opts to quit a Premier League rival for a switch to north London this summer.

Newcastle have been urged to cling onto superstar frontman Alexander Isak who, when fit, has been nothing short of sensational for Eddie Howe’s men.

The Sweden international has scored 29 goals in 58 games for Newcastle in all competitions since his £63million move from Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in 2022.

The 24-year-old has been particularly prolific this term and is arguably the most in-form frontman in the country right now.

Isak, who has been drawing comparisons with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, has notched 19 times and added an assist in 32 games in total.

He is rumoured to be at the centre of a transfer battle between Tottenham and their north London rivals Arsenal but has admitted that that he has no desite to quit the club.

However, Isak’s potential exit comes off the back of Newcastle being potentially forced to cash in one of their best players to raise funds for summer signings and avoid breaching any Financial Fair Play rules.

The pacy frontman made it five goals in his last four Premier League games when he scored Newcastle’s opener in the 1-1 draw with Everton on Tuesday evening.

And talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy was full of praise for the attacker after the game.

Speaking on the Sports Bar, Cundy said: “He has caught the eye this season and hit the ground running.

“If there is any truth in Newcastle needing to sell to raise funds then he is going to be one people look at.

“[Bruno] Guimaraes is one, [Sven] Botman another, you don’t want to be selling your best players.

“Isak, this kid, can you build a team around him? Because he is electric.

“The goal he scored today, he reminded me of a young ‘Thierry Henry’, cut’s inside from the left, bends his shoulder, and drops it into that far corner.

“If they sell him, where will they go from there? I think they paid £60m for him.

“You sell him for £100m, what is £40m going to do? It feels like they need to reinvest half of that again.”

Tottenham not considered an upgrade on Newcastle

Cundy was then quizzed by a caller who suggested that Isak might be too big for the Magpies but questioned why the Swedish hitman would entertain joining Tottenham, a club Cundy spent four years at during the 1990s.

“I would say he is the best striker outside of the big six this season,” he added on talkSPORT.

“I think if a top, top team came in for him, you couldn’t stand in his way because we probably are not going to be at that level for a few years.

“We are being forced to sell one of our best players; this is where Financial Fair Play (FFP) is broken.

“I mean, he is not going to go to Spurs; that is a sideways move; you’re still not in the top four.

“No Premier League striker comes close to Isak this season; he is consistently performing.”

Isak is due to be back in action for Newcastle on Saturday when Howe’s men head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

