Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has issued a bold response to rumours of interest from Euro giants Real Madrid and PSG.

Reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants are ready to do battle for Eriksen as they seek a long-term successor for Luka Modric.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also apparently considering a swoop for the Denmark international, who is reportedly looking for parity with some of Spurs’ top earners.

It is believed that talks have begun over a new deal for Eriksen, who is currently on £70k-a-week, with the player having seen Dele Alli and Harry Kane both recently penned bumper new contracts.

Eriksen has responded to the rumours, stating: “There are so many reports. Don’t believe them, not from what I know anyway.”

He did not however provide any update on progress of a new deal, but did discuss the stadium change on the horizon for Spurs.

“We have always been happy at Wembley,” he continued. “But of course, everyone wants to move into the new stadium. You can’t move into a new stadium before it’s finished, though.

“We just have to wait until it’s properly done. We know when that time comes it will be exceptional. People are getting their hopes up that it will be sooner rather than later, but it takes time, we just need to be patient.”