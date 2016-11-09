Spurs star Eriksen insists ‘whole team’ is lacking consistency

Tottenham winger Christian Eriksen conceded that he is struggling to find production this season, but believes the good form will come.

The Denmark international has not yet scored a Premier League goal for Spurs this season, but was bright in their recent 1-1 draw with North London neighbours Arsenal.

Spurs have not won in seven competitive matches, something which Eriksen feels shows the whole team is lacking consistency.

“It has been a bit up and down,” Eriksen admitted. “It has been like that for the whole team. It has been a very long stretch with many draws and just a few defeats that have done much harm to us.

“It is difficult to get into the rhythm when there are so many matches. But against Arsenal, we created chances and probably should have won.”

The 24-year-old signed a new four-year contract with the club earlier in the season, reportedly worth about £70,000 per week.

He added: “I have lacked the goals and assists you are evaluated on worldwide.

“Game-wise, it has been slightly below average in some periods but at others it has been fine. The goals have just been lacking.”

Last season in the Premier League Eriksen amassed a combined 21 goals and assists in 35 appaearances; this season he has just three assists through ten matches.

After signing his extension with Spurs, Eriken claimed the future was bright for him and the Lilywhites.

“I see a great future, it is going only one way at the moment. I think it is a very good group of people and players who can connect with each other and a group of staff who connect with the players.

“We have an idea of where we want to end and hopefully we will achieve that.”