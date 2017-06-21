Spurs star Nkoudou explains himself after photo in a Chelsea shirt

Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin NKoudou has been forced to defend himself – after being photographed with a fan wearing a Chelsea shirt.

The French winger arrived in an £11million deal from Marseille last summer, but largely struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, with the 22-year-old only making 14 appearances in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

However, the player has done little to endear himself to the Tottenham faithful after being snapped while wearing the training shirt of the club’s fierce rivals, Chelsea.

Oh dear we are in trouble pic.twitter.com/djiy2HXNqh — Ikey. (@PochTheMagician) June 19, 2017

Needless to say, the photo provoked outcry among the Tottenham faithful, with some calling for the club to sell the former Marseille winger immediately and others demanding Nkoudou explain his actions.

And to Nkoudou’s credit, it didn’t take him long to reveal exactly why he had been caught wearing a garment most Tottenham fans would refuse to have in their house, let alone on their body.

Replying to a tweet, the 22 year-old explained he had been given the top by his friend Michy Batshuayi, the Chelsea striker, and simply didn’t realise the significance of it:

Lol @ clickbait … I'm wearing the shirt my friend @mbatshuayi gave me… NO disrespect here just old friendship sorry for not knowing ? — GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) June 20, 2017

But whether the player’s reply will be enough to appease Tottenham fans, remain to be seen, and it seems Nkoudou has had to learn a quick lesson about both posing in a rivals’ shirt and the dangers of social media.