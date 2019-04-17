Spurs star ready to snub Man Utd in favour of dream €100m LaLiga move

Christian Eriksen will reportedly snub the chance to join Manchester United in favour of sealing a dream move to Real Madrid.

The Denmark international’s contract expires in June 2020, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen to tie the player down to a new long-term contract as the likes of some of European football’s super-powers hover in the background.

Eriksen has reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid as talk of a move away from the capital grows.

With no sign of a new deal in sight, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will reportedly try and get €100m (£87m) for the playmaker this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

According to AS, Levy would much rather sell to Los Blancos than sell to a direct Premier League rival, and the player too would prefer a switch to the Bernabeu.

Eriksen has been at the heart of the success Mauricio Pochettino’s side have had in the last couple of seasons, with 16 assists and eight goals in 42 appearances in all competitions this season.

