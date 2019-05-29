Spurs star sends message to Man Utd, City and Juve amid £25m links

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has sent a clear message to Manchester United and Juventus over his future in north London.

Alderwiereld – whose contract was due to expire this summer – agreed on a one-year-extension at the end of last season which also included a clause allowing clubs to sign the Belgian defender for a cut-price £25m fee this summer.

We exclusively revealed last month that Manchester City have joined United in tracking the centre-back, but according to reports in Italy Juventus are now interested in the Belgian’s signature.

The 30-year-old has seemingly sent a message to interested parties though, by suggesting he will be staying at Spurs next season.

“My only focus is Spurs,” Alderweireld told the Mail.

“Because of this focus I think I had a good season as well. I have one year left on my contract, so in my head, I will play for Spurs next season.”

On the final against Liverpool, he added: “It will be massive. We are going to do everything to win. Our route in the Champions League has not been easy.

“The group, Barcelona, Inter (Milan) and (Borussia) Dortmund, City first in England and Ajax first in Holland, it was a very tough route.

“But the mentality of the team showed we can achieve anything that we want.”

