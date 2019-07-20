Spurs star uses £65m Man Utd interest as warning to Real Madrid

Christian Eriksen has informed Real Madrid that he will accept a switch to Manchester United if they do not move quickly, reports in Spain claim.

Spurs have so far failed to convince the Denmark playmaker, who has entered the final 12 months of his deal, to pen a new contract.

He earns in the region of £80,000 a week — but the north London club have already offered to double his money with a deal worth around £160,000-a-week.

However, recent reports have suggested that Spurs are ready to up the stakes once again by offering a new £200k-a-week deal to the former Ajax man, despite the fact publicly stated his desire to leave not long after the Champions League final.

Real Madrid have been repeatedly linked with a move for the former Ajax man, though recent claims have suggested they have gone cold on Eriksen as the LaLiga giants prioritise the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

According to Diario Gol, Eriksen is beginning to grow impatient with Real and has warned them he will entertain other proposals if they do not move for him in the coming days.

The report suggests that one of those clubs Eriksen is ready to talk to is Manchester United, a team who The Independent have linked Eriksen with should Pogba depart.

A valuation of £65million has been floated around in the English press recently, though it has also been claimed that Spurs could still demand as much as £100m.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!