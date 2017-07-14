Spurs submit €20m bid for AC Milan winger as Inter eye Lamela

Tottenham may look to bring AC Milan winger Suso back to the Premier League should Inter Milan move for Erik Lamela.

According to Italian outlet FCInterNews.it, Tottenham have put in an offer of €20m for Suso.

Suso is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at the San Siro, and with his current deal expiring in 2019, there are rumours he could be sold.

Milan have already made a host of signings this summer, including the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Andre Silva, meaning the Spaniard is no longer guaranteed a starting spot.

This has given hope to Inter, who are in touch with Spurs over Lamela, who according to the report is open to a return to Serie A.

The Nerazzurri believe that if Spurs can complete the signing of Suso from their city rivals then the door could be opened for Lamela to leave.