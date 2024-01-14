Tottenham in talks to send Sergio Reguilon to another Prem club after Man Utd spell

After returning to Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester United, Sergio Reguilon has become a target for another Premier League club, reports claim.

Reguilon spent last season away from Tottenham on loan with Atletico Madrid and then the first few months of this season with Manchester United, who were dealing with injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at the time.

Man Utd recently terminated Reguilon’s loan after Shaw’s return to fitness. Now, the Spaniard will be wondering about his next step away from Tottenham, who coincidentally go up against Man Utd on Sunday.

According to sources such as the Daily Mail and Fabrizio Romano, one club showing an interest in Reguilon for the second half of the season are Brentford.

It has been revealed that Brentford want to have Reguilon on loan for the next six months and have already opened talks with Tottenham about the deal.

First and foremost, as Romano has explained, they need to convince the 27-year-old himself, since he will make the final decision about where to go next.

He is said to have other suitors, but Romano has not named any of them in his update.

The expectation remains that, one way or another, Reguilon will be on his way out of Tottenham again during the current transfer window.

That means Tottenham cannot use him while he is back, or else he would be ineligible to play for anyone else this season.

Spurs have the likes of Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon who can play at left-back instead of Reguilon.

Would Reguilon be better off at Brentford?

In contrast, there would be fewer obstacles in the way of him at Brentford, whose Rico Henry is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he sustained in September.

According to the Mail, the Bees have looked at Renan Lodi from Marseille and Luke Thomas from Leicester City, but the former (who represented Nottingham Forest last season) is set to join Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League instead and the latter is in limbo after a cancelled spell with Sheffield United.

Reguilon now seems to be the target Brentford are focusing on, though.

Due to the Henry situation, the former Real Madrid product could expect a better proportion of gametime in west London than north London.

During the first portion of the season, he played 12 times for Man Utd, failing to provide any goals or assists.

Tottenham still have Reguilon under contract until 2025, so would likely be looking to sell him this summer but could still afford to loan him out until then.

Indeed, sending him somewhere he would play more might even boost his market value after a difficult couple of years for his gametime.

His chances of being reintegrated by Tottenham seem slim, despite them being the club he has made more appearances for than any of his other previous employers.

Reguilon has played 67 times for Tottenham, but the last of those outings came back in April 2022.

