Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides monitoring the progress of a young Guinean midfielder who has already debuted for his country and has earned comparisons to double Premier League winner, N’Golo Kante, though they do face strong competition for the player, sources can reveal.

Several top Premier League clubs are monitoring 18-year-old midfielder Ousmane Diabate following a promising debut season in Turkey and for his superb potential.

The teenager has already attracted attention from Tottenham, Aston Villa, Brighton and Brentford, with all four clubs sending scouts to assess him in recent months, we understand.

Of that quartet, we’re informed that Spurs and Brentford have both already made contact with his club, Genclerbirligi Ankara, to find out the parameters of a deal.

Sources close to the player have revealed that interest from across the top five leagues is growing, with several sides viewing him as a potential long-term addition to their squads as they continue to monitor him regularly.

Diabate’s performances have highlighted his defensive qualities and composure on the ball, leading some observers to suggest he possesses the raw attributes to develop into a player in the mould of the like of N’Golo Kanté.

While comparisons remain premature, clubs are excited by his physical profile and tactical intelligence at such a young age. Already recognised by his country, he recently made his senior international debut for Guinea, featuring in a May 2026 friendly against Northern Ireland.

READ NEXT: Aston Villa could lose SECOND starter as PSG push for league-leading star after Tielemans exit

Genclerbirligi Ankara could be forced to sell prized asset Diabate

The most appealing aspect for potential suitors is his availability.

Diabate is believed to be under contract with his current club on terms that would allow a move for a relatively modest fee, particularly given the Turkish side’s financial situation and clauses in the deal.

This has made him an attractive proposition for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield options and add superb potential without spending huge amounts.

Diabate is unlikely to be the first like this with clubs now looking in different places to find cheaper deals and bypass the crazy market values being driven by the Premier League.

READ MORE

* Romano says Tielemans to Man Utd is DONE as ‘medical’ booked after INEOS make ‘formal’ decision on Ederson

* Big update on Tottenham chances of signing Eli Junior Kroupi after £85m proposal



Despite the interest, those close to the player have stressed that any decision will be guided by what is best for his development.

Diabate is understood to be open to a move to a top-five league, with a transfer possibly happening this summer or, perhaps more realistically, within the next 12 months.

However, he and his representatives will be keen to ensure he joins a club where he can continue his progression rather than being rushed into a high-pressure environment too soon or sitting in the sidelines without game time.

With his stock rising rapidly, Diabate is expected to be one of the more closely watched young midfielders in Europe over the coming months.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.