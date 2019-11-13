Roma are taking steps to keep Lorenzo Pellegrini out of Tottenham’s clutches after opening talks over a new deal for the midfielder which will remove his buyout clause.

With the January window due to open in under 50 days, Mauricio Pochettino was reported to have turned his thoughts to strengthening a Spurs squad that has, so far, struggled to reach the heights of last season.

And according to reports on Tuesday, Tottenham were ready to launch a big-money bid for classy Roma star Pellegrini in the coming days aimed at giving the Serie A giants something serious to consider.

Pellegrini’s contract with Roma runs until 2022 and while it’s reported ‘neither club nor player are thinking about a transfer’, it was suggested Spurs’ willingness to meet the €30million exit clause in his current contract – and even possibly go above it – could have presented both parties with something to think about.

However, il Gazzetta dello Sport was adamant Roma were determined not to sell the Italy international, and now one of their journalists, Nicolo Schira, claims talks over a new deal are underway in a bid to keep him out of Spurs’ clutches.

He tweeted: “Roma are taking steps for the renewal of Lorenzo Pellegrini until 2024. The parties have agreed to a new €3million net salary per season. Work is now underway to remove the €30 million exit clause (payable in two installments of €15m).”

News of his new deal will likely end speculation he was set for a January switch to north London, with Tottenham’s interest in Pellegrini apparently dating back to over the summer when it was suggested the club had held talks with his agent over a potential future move to the club.

