Tottenham tipped for massive striker signing as part of swap proposal with Premier League rival in late January splurge

Tottenham might have the perfect opportunity to strike a deal for Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson after the Seagulls reportedly expressed an interest in signing a Spurs attacker.

Spurs remain in the hunt for a long-term replacement for Harry Kane despite Brazilian striker Richarlison’s clear improvements under Ange Postecoglou this season.

The former Everton man has scored eight goals in 20 appearances in all competitions this term, but there is a still a feeling that Tottenham need an elite striker to compete regularly for a top-four spot and potentially the Premier League title under the impressive Postecoglou – given the incredible job he has done so far.

Seagulls frontman Ferguson has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after young players and possesses a similar profile to Spurs legend Kane.

However, any move for the 19-year-old will be met with fierce competition – although it appears Tottenham may have a caveat in the form of Bryan Gil.

Brighton are keen on a deal for the winger, who has featured for just 217 minutes this season – mostly from the bench.

According to Corierre dello Sport, Gil is likely to leave Spurs before the January transfer window slams shut. However, he could remain in England where he supposedly has plenty of suitors.

The report adds that Brighton and Brentford are ‘negotiating’ to take Gil on loan for the remainder of the campaign, although it’s unclear if any deal would include an option or obligation to buy the former Spain Under-21 skipper.

Tottenham to use Gil as Ferguson leverage

And the Daily Express reports that any negotiations between Spurs and Brighton could open the possibility of dialogue over Ferguson’s future.

The Express reports that Daniel Levy and sporting director Johan Lange might ask for a swap deal that would see Spurs buy Ferguson for a fee that is subsidised by Gil moving in the opposite direction.

But even if that deal cannot be done in January, the north London club could still let Gil move to the south coast and maintain a positive relationship with their Premier League rivals in the hope of a summer transfer for Ferguson.

Brighton are expected to play hardball over the price for their prized talent, especially if their negotiations over Chelsea’s deal for Moises Caicedo are anything to go by.

They secured a British record £115m for Caicedo last summer and may hope for a similar fee when Ferguson finally goes.

CEO Paul Barber recently seemed to rule out a January move, but Spurs will surely feel they might be able to lure the Ireland international to north London soon.

“Someone like Evan, who is an incredible talent, he’s still got a way to go to learn his trade,” Barber told talkSPORT.

“Letting him go at some point in the future is going to be, I’m sure, part of the overall plan, both from our side and Evan’s side. But in the short-term we want to try and make sure we develop him the best we can.”

Tottenham are back in action on Friday evening when they host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

