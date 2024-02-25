Tottenham tipped to sign explosive winger who wowed Postecoglou but still £10-15m short over valuation

Tottenham’s reasoning for making a summer mover for Wolves winger Pedro Neto has been explained, although the two clubs are still some way apart over a potential fee.

The Portugal international could be on the move at the end of the season, despite Wolves’ reluctance to lose their top attacking weapon, with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool all heavily linked with the exciting attacker.

Neto has emerged as one of the best wide players in the Premier League since his switch to Molineux in 2019.

And despite some injury issues, the 23-year-old appears to have taken his game to another level during the current campaign.

In 19 games in all competitions, Neto has scored three times but also added an incredible 11 assists as Wolves currently sit 11th in the table ahead of Sunday’s visit of Sheffield United.

His outstanding form is known to have attracted plenty of interest from Premier League rivals, with transfer expert Ben Jacobs explaining where Tottenham sit in that pecking order of suitors.

Having also been linked with Neto in the past, Jacobs explained why Ange Postecoglou could yet revive the club’s interest in the attacker.

He told GiveMeSport: “Even though they haven’t technically replaced Harry Kane, if they use Son or Richarlison to lead the line, and Timo Werner does stay permanently, maybe there is space in that Neto position.

“So, I think that it is likely that Tottenham will be there and will rekindle that interest.”

Jacobs adds, however, that there remains a difference in what Wolves want for Neto and what clubs are willing to pay.

It’s been previously reported that the Molineux outfit are asking for close to £60million for a player whose current contract runs out in June 2027.

However, Jacobs added: “I think there’s a £10m to £15m gulf between how suitors value Neto compared to the number Wolves want now.”

Neto wowed in Wolves win at Tottenham

Postecoglou got a first-hand look at Neto’s qualities recently in Wolves’ 2-1 win in north London, with the winger devasting on the break in a fine win for Gary O’Neil’s men.

His pace and direct running were a problem from Tottenham defenders throughout but he has also something Brennan Johnson and current loanee Timo Werner do not, much better end product.

And while it’s no secret that Spurs remain keen on signing a replacement for Harry Kane, especially after Richarlison has recently returned to type after a purple patch, landing a player with Neto’s impressive stats could offer the north London side another dimension in attack.

The fact that is also still only 23 represents superb value for Daniel Levy, who loves a player he could potentially sell on for a big profit at a later date – as has been evidenced in the past.

Tottenham are back in action next weekend when they host London rivals Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

