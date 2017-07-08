Spurs tipped to beat Liverpool to £17m deal for Schalke star

Tottenham are expected to sign Schalke’s highly-rated star Max Meyer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has just a year left on his current deal and, having shown no indication he is willing to extend his contract, Schalke have reportedly told interested clubs they want £17million (€19.2m) for his services.

The likes of Spurs, Liverpool and Hoffenheim are all reported to be keen, but reports in Germany indicate it is Mauricio Pochettino who will win the race for the attacking midfielder.

Meyer has scored 20 goals in 163 appearances for his club, but is thought to be keen on playing in the Champions League again, with Schalke enduring a disappointing campaign and only finishing 10th in the Bundesliga last season.

Meyer has been capped four times by Germany and represented his country at this summer’s European Under-21 Championships in Poland, which his nation won, beating Spain 1-0 in the final.

News of Pochettino’s interest has also been picked up by the Daily Mirror, though they quote bookmakers’ odds in citing the player as Tottenham-bound.

Spurs are one of just two Premier League sides yet to sign a player this summer – you can check out all the done deals so far right here.